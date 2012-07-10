July 10 The battle between plane engine makers
revved up at the Farnborough Airshow with Pratt & Whitney and
CFM International announcing major orders for their key
offerings for the narrowbody plane market.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said
Norwegian Air Shuttle selected its geared turbofan engine to
power 50 Airbus A320neo planes with first delivery scheduled in
2016. It also said Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific Air chose the
geared turbofan for its order of 30 firm and 10 option A321neo
planes, with deliveries set to start in 2017. Each plane has two
engines.
The geared turbofan has a system that allows the engine's
fan to operate at a different speed from the low-pressure
compressor and turbine.
Meanwhile, CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co
and Safran of France, scored a win for 150 of
its Leap 1-B engines as Air Lease Corp, the leasing firm
headed by Steven Udvar-Hazy, ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX
planes on the air show's opening day.
Pratt also said it finalized agreements under which India's
IndiGo chose 300 geared turbofan engines for a 150 Airbus
A320neo order with deliveries to begin in 2015. The engine maker
also signed a definitive agreement with CIT Group Inc
for 60 geared turbofan engines for an order of A320neos
announced last year.
