SINGAPORE Feb 13 The European Union is willing to be flexible in finding a solution over growing opposition to the inclusion of global aviation in its emissions trading scheme, but will not be forced to suspend the programme, its transport commissioner Siim Kallas said on Monday.

"If you think Europe will be forced to suspend, this is not the case. We must have a real global solution," Kallas said before the start of the Singapore Airshow. (Reporting by David Fogarty; Editing by Anshuman Daga)