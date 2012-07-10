FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Eurocopter, the
world's largest civil helicopter maker, expects sales to rise
10-11 percent to just above 6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) this
year thanks to a rebound in the U.S. market in the second half
and demand from the oil and gas industry.
Chief Executive Lutz Bertling expects a notable improvement
in profitability this year which will already be reflected in
Eurocopter's first-half results, he said at the Farnborough
Airshow on Tuesday.
"Clearly the market is coming back," Bertling said. "We
expect a strong ramp-up of the U.S. market in H2, one of the
reasons why we are very confident that we are able to achieve
our 500 helicopter target."
Net helicopter orders last year rose to 457, worth 4.7
billion euros. Revenue reached 5.4 billion euros. Eurocopter
delivered 503 helicopters last year and has said this figure
should reach pre-crisis levels of around 600 this year.
Franco-German-Spanish Eurocopter is a unit of aerospace and
defence company EADS and its helicopters account for a
third of the worldwide civil and public sector-related fleet,
according to the company. There are more than 11,000 Eurocopter
helicopters in service in 149 countries.
Eurocopter makes the Tiger attack helicopter, as well as the
NH90 family of military helicopters. On the civil side, its
range includes the Ecureuil, Dauphin and Super Puma families.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)