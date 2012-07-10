FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Eurocopter, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, expects sales to rise 10-11 percent to just above 6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) this year thanks to a rebound in the U.S. market in the second half and demand from the oil and gas industry.

Chief Executive Lutz Bertling expects a notable improvement in profitability this year which will already be reflected in Eurocopter's first-half results, he said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

"Clearly the market is coming back," Bertling said. "We expect a strong ramp-up of the U.S. market in H2, one of the reasons why we are very confident that we are able to achieve our 500 helicopter target."

Net helicopter orders last year rose to 457, worth 4.7 billion euros. Revenue reached 5.4 billion euros. Eurocopter delivered 503 helicopters last year and has said this figure should reach pre-crisis levels of around 600 this year.

Franco-German-Spanish Eurocopter is a unit of aerospace and defence company EADS and its helicopters account for a third of the worldwide civil and public sector-related fleet, according to the company. There are more than 11,000 Eurocopter helicopters in service in 149 countries.

Eurocopter makes the Tiger attack helicopter, as well as the NH90 family of military helicopters. On the civil side, its range includes the Ecureuil, Dauphin and Super Puma families. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)