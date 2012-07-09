(Adds more quotes)
LONDON, July 9 Finmeccanica confirmed
it was looking to sell assets worth about 1 billion euros ($1.23
billion) but declined to comment on reports it was talking to
groups including Siemens and Hitachi.
On Friday, industrial sources said the Italian aerospace and
defence electronics group was expected to clinch at least one of
two deals to sell some of its energy and transport assets by the
end of the year.
"As we stated to our investors, we are thinking of
disinvesting from non-core businesses and we are working on
that," Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi told Reuters Insider
Television in an interview ahead of the Farnborough Airshow.
"We said we would do some of those within the year and at
the end of the year, we will say it. I expect that by the end of
the year we will have achieved the sum of the targets we have
set."
The comments were made on Sunday but embargoed until Monday
morning.
State-controlled Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of 2.3
billion euros in 2011, is expected to sell energy and transport
units as it focuses on its core aerospace, helicopters and
defence technology operations.
Sources close to the matter have said that Germany's Siemens
is in talks to buy a stake in Ansaldo Energia, while trade union
officials have said Japan's Hitachi is carrying out due
diligence for transport unit AnsaldoBreda and possibly listed
unit Ansaldo STS.
Orsi and Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Pansa declined
to comment on any details regarding possible sales.
He said the group should avoid any major impact from the
latest round of public sector spending cuts in Italy while
increasingly looking to growth markets in countries ranging from
Russia to Brazil and China.
"Italy is not relinquishing its position of being an
international player in defence systems and we believe that the
spending review going on now will not impact dramatically our
activities," he told reporters in a briefing.
"We have programmes there that are confirmed and we count on
that as a basis for the international market," he said.
He said the defence procurement budget for 2013 should
return to "just under 5 billion euros", around the level seen in
2011 after falling to 4 billion euros in 2012.
He also said Finmeccanica expected to gain a "significant
part" of the 160 billion pounds ($248 billion) defence
procurement budget set by the British government for the coming
decade.
NEW MARKETS
Since taking over last year in the wake of a corruption
probe that brought down the previous chief executive Pier
Francesco Guarguaglini, Orsi has himself been targeted by a
bribery probe.
A disgruntled former employee has accused him of illicit
payments over an Indian helicopter contract and giving 10
million euros in kickbacks to the Northern League party to gain
political support.
Orsi has denied any wrongdoing and said he had only sketchy
details of the investigation.
"I simply received (notice) a few weeks ago that they had
asked for an extension of the investigation. That is the only
official notice my lawyer has got," he said.
He also dismissed speculation that Finmeccanica may have
violated rules limiting the export of sensitive military
technology following Wikileaks revelations that the group had
sold its Tetra mobile communications equipment to Syria.
Finmeccanica said last week the equipment was for civilian
use and said it had not sold any technology to Syria since the
start of the Damascus government's bloody crackdown on dissident
groups.
"Whenever we want to export, we follow the procedures of the
Italian export rules," he said.
"So there is not any activity going on, either at the
premininary stage in countries where Italy and Europe... is not
allowing an export of defence material. It's as simple as that."
($1=0.8126 euros=0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mike Nesbit)