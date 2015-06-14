By Andrea Shalal
| PARIS, June 14
executive of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, on Sunday
vowed to keep a "huge focus" on cutting overhead costs in coming
years, including a 10-percent workforce reduction and possible
facility closings.
Drake, a former Army helicopter pilot and executive with
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
joined Aerojet Rocketdyne in March as its chief operating
officer, just three days before the company announced a major
cost-reduction drive and changed its name from GenCorp Inc.
She took over as CEO on June 1, when Scott Seymour retired
for health reasons. Seymour had taken over the helm of the
Aerojet Rocketdyne unit in February when its president, Warren
Boley, was pushed out amid differences over corporate plans.
On Sunday, in her first interview since becoming CEO, Drake
sought to downplay any concerns about changes and highlighted
the company's strong foundation, solid backlog and committed
workforce. But she said it needed to squeeze more synergies out
of the 2013 acquisition of Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne.
"We have to be sure that we really work as one company,"
Drake said, citing what she called opportunities to eliminate
redundant organizations across the company.
Drake said she would continue a program kicked off in March
to make the company's products more affordable. Initially, it
calls for a 1 million square foot (93,000 sq meter) reduction in
facilities in Sacramento, where the company is headquartered,
and a 10-percent cut in the 5,000-person workforce over the next
four years.
Before coming to the Paris Airshow, Drake has been visiting
Aerojet Rocketdyne's 14 facilities in 11 states. She vowed to
evaluate carefully how each of those sites was being used, and
whether further facility consolidations were possible.
Aerojet Rocketdyne is also keeping close tabs on an
investigation into the Oct. 28 explosion of an Aerojet-powered
Orbital ATK rocket, a report that has been delayed for
months.
Orbital and Aerojet Rocketdyne, which refurbished a
Soviet-era engine to power Orbital's Antares rocket, are at odds
over the root cause of the explosion. Orbital rejects Aerojet's
claim that the mishap was caused by debris in the rocket's fuel
tank.
A report prepared by Orbital under the oversight of the
Federal Aviation Administration is expected in coming weeks.
The company plans to bid for U.S. Air Force funds to
continue its work on a new U.S. rocket engine called AR-1. The
company said it remained in dialogue with United Launch
Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin Corp about using that new engine to replace the
Russian-built RD-180 engine that now powers ULA's Atlas 5
rocket. The U.S. Congress passed a law last year that bans use
of the Russian engines for military and spy satellite launches
after 2019.
Aerojet Rocketdyne has joined with several other players to
ask the Pentagon to investigate obtaining the data rights to the
rocket, but ULA has said it does not plan to sell the rights.
