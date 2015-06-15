(Adds further comments)
PARIS, June 15 Airbus is in talks with
airlines over a stretched version of its A380 jet as it tries to
boost sales of the superjumbo, the European planemaker's sales
chief said on Monday.
John Leahy said at the Paris air show that the company was
looking at the possibility of putting new engines on the jet or
making a slightly stretched version with about 50 more seats.
"I'd say that we're talking to at least half a dozen
(customers)," he said when asked if Airbus was in talks with any
customers other than Emirates, which has been pushing for a new
version of the plane.
When asked if an "A380neo" was a question of when, rather
than if, Leahy said: "That's a good way of putting it, I would
like to believe that." He cautioned, though, that the decision
did not rest with him.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders was quoted as saying
last week that the group would decide around the end of the year
whether to revamp the plane. Should a decision be made, then the
plane could be ready for 2020-2021, Leahy said.
Leahy added that while orders for the A380 at the June 15-21
Paris show were unlikely, he certainly expected orders this
year.
Airbus gave a more bullish outlook for demand for very large
aircraft such as the A380, saying on Monday it expected 1,550 to
be required over the next 20 years, contrasting with Boeing's
reduced forecast for 540.
After announcing Saudi Arabian Airlines as the launch
customer for its A330-300 regional on Monday, Leahy said he
expected orders for the jet to also come from China.
