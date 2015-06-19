PARIS, June 19 Airbus said on Friday it will resume deliveries of the A400M military transporter after all remaining flight restrictions imposed following a fatal crash last month were lifted by Spanish authorities.

The A400M crashed in Spain, killing four out of six crew, after three of its engines froze due to a suspected software problem, according to details of investigations published earlier this month.

Airbus said in a statement on Friday that while the production plan for this year was under review, it was aiming to deliver at least 13 of the planes this year "plus up to four more subject to flight-test results due this summer".

The A400M has been taking part in flying displays at this week's Paris Airshow, taking place from June 15-21. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)