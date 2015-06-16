PARIS, June 16 Airbus Helicopters Chief
Executive Guillaume Faury said at the Paris air show on Tuesday
that the unit of Airbus Group plans to start a two-year
development phase for a new heavy helicopter named the X6.
Reuters reported previously that Airbus Helicopters planned
to launch the X6, a long-awaited follow-up to its H225 Super
Puma model, at Paris Airshow after the resolution of a standoff
between Airbus and the French government over funding for the
project.
Faury said he was also "keeping an eye" on the sale of
Sikorsky. United Technologies Corp said on Monday it was
exiting the helicopter business and would decide by the end of
the third quarter whether to spin off or sell its $8 billion
Sikorsky Aircraft unit, the U.S. military's largest helicopter
maker.
He also added that Airbus Helicopters was getting some
demands to postpone deliveries to customers due to the tough oil
and gas market, but that there had been no cancellations so far.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)