PARIS, June 18 Airbus said it won firm orders for 124 aircraft worth $16.3 billion at this week's Paris air show, as well as commitments worth $40.7 billion, and the planemaker's head said the latest deals confirmed demand was "extremely positive".

"We had again a very successful Paris Airshow, we received orders and commitments for 421 aircraft worth $57 billion," Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group's planemaking division, told a news conference on Thursday.

"This was higher than I expected." (Reporting by James Regan)