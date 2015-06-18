PARIS, June 18 John Leahy, the sales chief of Airbus Group's planemaking unit, told a news conference at the Paris Airshow on Thursday that he had to decide whether or not to retire, having reached the age of 65.

Leahy gave no indication of the timing of any decision on his retirement, however.

Leahy was appointed chief operating officer for customers at Airbus 10 years ago, having been chief commercial officer of Airbus since August 1994.

Leahy is also a member of the Airbus executive committee, and was appointed to the Airbus Group executive committee in September 2012. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sarah Young)