PARIS, June 18 John Leahy, the sales chief of
Airbus Group's planemaking unit, told a news conference
at the Paris Airshow on Thursday that he had to decide whether
or not to retire, having reached the age of 65.
Leahy gave no indication of the timing of any decision on
his retirement, however.
Leahy was appointed chief operating officer for customers at
Airbus 10 years ago, having been chief commercial officer of
Airbus since August 1994.
Leahy is also a member of the Airbus executive committee,
and was appointed to the Airbus Group executive committee in
September 2012.
