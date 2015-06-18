PARIS, June 18 Airbus is closing in on a potential $10 billion order for around 100 single-aisle A320-family aircraft from Hungary's Wizz Air, people familiar with the matter said.

The European manufacturer has been locked in a fierce battle with rival Boeing to retain its status as exclusive supplier to the Eastern European-focused budget airline.

If completed, the order could provide a last-minute climax to an otherwise unusually sluggish home air show for Airbus, but the timing of the announcement was not immediately clear.

Airbus was due to wrap up the air show with a news conference at 0930 GMT.

Airbus and Wizz Air declined to comment.