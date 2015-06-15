PARIS, June 15 Airbus Helicopters plans to
launch a new heavy helicopter development, featuring a
long-awaited follow-up to its H225 Super Puma model, two people
familiar with the matter said.
The move, to be announced this week at the Paris Airshow,
follows the resolution of a standoff between the helicopters
unit of Airbus Group and the French government over
funding for the project, currently code-named X6.
Talks over the use of development loans, similar to those
provided by European governments to the main Airbus planemaking
division, ran into problems earlier this year, but French Prime
Minister Manuel Valls last month hinted at a breakthrough.
Airbus Helicopters is expected to announce on Tuesday that
it is undertaking detailed development studies, the people
familiar with the matter said.
Under a compromise over funding, France and Germany will
provide several hundred million euros in development loans.
Similar funding was used for the H160, until recently known
as X4, which is making a European debut at the June 15-21 show.
The X6 is widely described as a successor to the Super Puma,
a workhorse of the offshore oil industry, though one person said
that model would continue to be produced.
Competitors for the new project include Sikorsky,
AgustaWestland and Bell Helicopter.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)