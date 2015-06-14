PARIS, June 14 Boeing sees a potential market
size of over 1,000 aircraft in a niche it is exploring between
its single-aisle 737 and wide-body 787, but has not decided
whether to go ahead and build a jet for the so-called
'mid-market,' its sales chief said on Sunday.
Airlines have told the planemaker they are interested in
something about 20 percent bigger than its out-of-production 757
and able to fly further, putting it beyond the reach of the
latest A321LR single-aisle offering from rival Airbus, he said.
Speaking in an interview ahead of the Paris Airshow, John
Wojick, senior vice president for global sales and marketing at
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, also said Boeing would be "tracking
towards" its annual order target by the end of June.
The remark implies that the Chicago-based planemaker
expects to make announcements involving around 200 aircraft at
the Paris Airshow, which starts on Monday.
Boeing aims to book orders in 2015 at least matching its
deliveries, which it estimates at 750-755 planes. It goes into
the air show with 175 orders, or 131 after cancellations.
Orders are seen lower this year after a series of record or
near-record annual performances, partly because planemakers are
sold out six or more years ahead, but demand for wide-body
long-distance jets remains strong, Wojick said.
Boeing is working on potential orders for the freighter
version of its 747-8 jumbo, buoyed by recent improvements in
cargo markets following a lengthy slump, he added.
