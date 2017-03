PARIS, June 16 U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that China's Minsheng Financial Leasing had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 30 of its 737 single-aisle jets.

Boeing said at the Paris air show that Minsheng would take a mix of next-generation 737 and 737 MAX planes. The aircraft would be worth around $3 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by James Regan)