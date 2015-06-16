UPDATE 1-China Southern in talks over American Airlines tie-up
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern
PARIS, June 16 Dublin-based aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that it agreed to buy 10 more Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, in a deal worth $1.07 billion at list prices.
The deal adds to a 2014 order placed by the lessor for 80 737 MAX 8 jets, Boeing said.
Engine maker CFM, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran, will supply its LEAP-1B engines to power the jets in a deal worth $270 million at list prices, CFM and SMBC said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern
TOKYO, March 27 After three decades building an airplane from scratch, Michimasa Fujino, 56, chief engineer of the Hondajet, might have to reach a ripe old age to see Honda Motor Co's pet aviation project recoup its development costs.