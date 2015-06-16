PARIS, June 16 Boeing said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air had ordered two next-generation 737-900ERs and signed a letter of intent to exercise options for up to 20 additional 737 planes.

The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website, the planemaker said.

The overall value of 22 737-900ER aircraft would be around $2.2 billion based on list prices. (Reporting by Jessica Chen; Editing by Mark Potter)