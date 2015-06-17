BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said at the Paris air show on Wednesday that Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Avolon had picked its LEAP-1A engine to power 20 new Airbus A320neo aircraft in a deal worth $590 million at list prices.
CFM is a joint venture of General Electric and France's Safran. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)
CHIBA, April 4 A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan.