PARIS, June 18 Engine maker CFM International, a
joint venture of General Electric and Safran,
said it had signed orders, commitments and long-term service
agreements worth $14 billion for a total of 835 engines at the
Paris air show this week.
"In just three days, we more than doubled our total orders
for this year, with the CFM56 and LEAP product lines doing very
well," CFM Chief Executive Jean-Paul Ebanga said.
"More than 80 percent of the orders and commitments have
come from leasing companies, with a strong showing from Asian
lessors and airlines. This is great news for everyone as it
helps pull the aviation industry forward."
Orders included 200 LEAP-1B engines for lessor AerCap
Holdings and 120 LEAP-1A engines for GE Capital Aviation
Services (GECAS).
