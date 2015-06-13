PARIS, June 13 French-U.S. jet engine maker CFM International expects a fall in orders this year following a record 2014, but still expects solid demand, its top executive said on Saturday.

"We are still confident it will be a good year," CFM International Jean-Paul Ebanga said in a briefing ahead of the Paris Airshow.

The company, which is owned by France's Safran and U.S. conglomerate General Electric, sold 4,244 engines in 2014, including 1,527 of the world's most-used engine, the CFM56, and 2,717 of its next-generation LEAP engine.

So far this year it has sold 314 CFM56 engines and "about 500" of its new LEAP engines, Ebanga said.

The company plans to announce new orders at the June 15-21 air show.

Ebanga said the company was focusing on executing on a record backlog of 8,900 LEAP engines, developed in competition with Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan engine.

CFM is sole supplier for Boeing 737's jets, including the revamped 737 MAX, and competes with Pratt & Whitney on a similar revamped version of the Airbus A320.

The LEAP engine's development is on track, he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)