June 14 After years of big-ticket plane orders, this week's Paris Airshow is expected to see rather fewer multi-billion-dollar deals and rather more nervous expressions as planemakers face the daunting task of producing $1.8 trillion of jets already sold. All air show stories AIRSHOW-LEN-RTRS You can also follow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/ReutersAero TOP STORIES > Record order books turn focus to jetmakers' production > Airbus eyes sale of up to 50 jets to Saudi airline - sources > Boeing near deal to sell 100 737 MAX to AerCap - sources > Bombardier says CSeries exceeding performance targets > Pratt expects to resume tests of A320neo engine within week > Pratt & Whitney eyes 500-plus engine orders at Paris Airshow > Jet engine maker CFM vows to meet output goals {ID:nL5N0YZ0BC] DEFENCE > Boeing eyes sale of remaining 5 C-17 transport planes > Lockheed says rocket launch venture needs US law waiver > Pratt comfortable with progress on F-35 fighter jet engine BACKGROUND > Boeing ups jet demand forecast; No hurry on 757 successor > Airbus sees "several hundred" orders at Paris Airshow > Bombardier management in spotlight as CSeries jet debuts > Two Zodiac aero plants in U.S. show why delays persist > Virgin Atlantic could expand fleet in deal to replaces 747s > Safran says too early to commit to new jet output rise GRAPHICS > Global airline profit forecast: link.reuters.com/heq84w > Boeing market outlook: link.reuters.com/gyv84w > Airbus and Boeing orders: link.reuters.com/kaz43w > Bombardier's CSeries aircraft: link.reuters.com/hav84w (Compiled by Mark Potter)