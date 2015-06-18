June 18 After years of big-ticket plane orders, this week's Paris Airshow is delivering rather fewer multi-billion-dollar deals and rather more nervous expressions as planemakers face the daunting task of producing $1.8 trillion of jets already sold. All air show stories AIRSHOW-LEN-RTRS You can also follow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/ReutersAero TOP STORIES > Airbus pips Boeing in Paris after last-minute Wizz deal > Boeing exec says show demonstrates jet market resilient > Airbus says weighing up both Skymark rescue plans > Airbus sales chief eyes 25 A380 sales this year > CFM signs $14 bln in new deals at air show > Airbus sales chief says must decide on retirement > Boeing gets 747 boost as Russia firm signs up for freighters > EU to use Tekever drones in Mediterranean migrant crisis > Rafale jet sale to India could be concluded in 2-3 months > Commercial plane orders slow; jetmakers focus on backlog > Airline industry confident of global emissions deal-IATA MAJOR ORDERS > FACTBOX-Paris Airshow orders > Wizz Air commits to buy Airbus planes worth $13.7 bln > Mexico's Pegaso commits to buy 10 Airbus H145 helicopters > Synergy Aerospace commits to 62 Airbus A320neo-family jets > Airbus says Asian customer commits to buy 60 A320neo jets > Boeing says Ethiopian Airlines orders more Dreamliners > Boeing wins AerCap order for 737 MAX jets worth $10.7 bln > Korean Air orders Airbus, Boeing jets worth $6.9 bln > China's Minsheng commits to buying 30 Boeing 737 jets > Boeing wins order for 30 737 MAX from Ruili Airlines > Lessor SMBC Aviation orders 10 more Boeing 737 MAX jets > Embraer wins 50 firm orders for 2015 delivery > Qatar Airways orders 10 Boeing 777-8X, four 777F > Airbus wins order from GECAS for 60 A320neo jets > Garuda commits to buying 30 Airbus A350 XWB jets > Garuda commits to buying 30 Boeing 787, 30 737 MAX aircraft > Saudi Arabian Airlines orders Airbus A330-300s, A320s > Bombardier sees confidence in CSeries as Swiss goes bigger > Embraer in talks to sell E-195 jets to LAN, GOL - sources STRATEGY > AirAsia slides as investors snub CEO talk on raising cash > Qatar Airways says discrimination report shows ILO vendetta > Bombardier says could build larger CSeries aircraft > Airbus says engine makers know production must increase > Rolls says too early to make call on mid-sized aircraft > Russia's Superjet sees new, bigger plane by 2020 > Airbus starts development of new X6 heavy helicopter > Boeing says govt loans for A380neo would go against WTO rule > Security firms take fight to remote-controlled drones > Airbus increases 20-year jet demand forecast > Aeroflot CEO says still in talks with Boeing on Dreamliners > Boeing eyes potential for over 1,000 jets in mid-market > Airbus in talks with airlines over stretched A380 > Bombardier says CSeries exceeding performance targets > Pratt expects to resume tests of A320neo engine within week ENGINES, SUPPLIERS > SMBC Aviation picks Pratt engines for 30 A320neo jets > GE says must secure engine output increases before new hike > Aerospace supplier UTAS ready for acquisitions > Pratt & Whitney eyes 500-plus engine orders at Paris Airshow > Jet engine maker CFM vows to meet output goals {ID:nL5N0YZ0BC] DEFENCE > Lockheed teams with Bombardier, Raytheon for spy plane > Airbus says helicopter unit busy, declines Sikorsky comment > US arms makers: Sales process improving but still too slow > Boeing, Bell eye up to 100 more sales of V-22 Osprey > Textron CEO: No interest in selling Bell Helicopter business > Sikorsky tells US ownership change won't affect CH-53K > Textron upbeat on Scorpion jet; UK plans test flights > U.S. Marine general keeps "careful eye" on F-35 spare parts > Security firms take fight to remote-controlled drones > Lockheed says initial contacts with France about C-130s > Big savings needed to justify F-35 block buy - Lockheed > Sikorsky - commercial helicopter downturn to last 18-24 mths > Lockheed says rocket launch venture needs US law waiver BACKGROUND > Record order books turn focus to jetmakers' production > Boeing ups jet demand forecast; No hurry on 757 successor > Bombardier management in spotlight as CSeries jet debuts > Two Zodiac aero plants in U.S. show why delays persist > Virgin Atlantic could expand fleet in deal to replace 747s > Safran says too early to commit to new jet output rise GRAPHICS > Global airline profit forecast: link.reuters.com/heq84w > Boeing market outlook: link.reuters.com/gyv84w > Airbus and Boeing orders: link.reuters.com/kaz43w > Bombardier's CSeries aircraft: link.reuters.com/hav84w (Compiled by Mark Potter)