By Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher
PARIS, June 18 Airbus won more business
than rival Boeing at this week's Paris Airshow, helped by
a last-minute deal with Eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz
Air and buoyed by demand from Asian customers.
Airbus ended the show with orders and commitments for 421
aircraft worth $57 billion, against 331 aircraft worth $50.2
billion for Boeing.
"This was higher than I personally expected," Fabrice
Bregier, the chief executive of Airbus's planemaking division
said at a press conference on Thursday, minutes after announcing
Wizz Air intended to buy 110 single-aisle planes following all
night negotiations.
"It confirms the market trend is positive," he said.
Ahead of the show, which runs from June 15-21, many industry
watchers had expected a quieter event, with the focus on how
manufacturers and their supply chain deliver a record backlog of
orders, rather than on winning new deals.
The show revealed some tensions between planemakers and
suppliers. GE said it wanted to secure a record increase
in engine production for single-aisle planes before deciding
whether it could go higher, echoing comments from partner Safran
.
Bregier said suppliers risked losing out on business if they
did not wish to go along with still higher production rates and
sales chief John Leahy pointed out Airbus had two engine
suppliers for its single-aisle planes.
"In this business we need to take risks, and I have to
educate my partners that when I take risks, these risks are well
under control and they have to share that with me," Bregier
said.
Manufacturers did not make any major new product
announcements at this year's show. Airbus said it was still
considering whether to re-engine or stretch its A380 superjumbo
while Boeing said it had not yet decided on whether to invest in
a middle of the market jet to replace its 757.
The new management of smaller planemaker Bombardier
showed off the new CSeries jet for the first time at
an air show, but did not win any new orders for the plane, which
represents its push to compete in the market for smaller
narrow-body jets dominated by Boeing and Airbus.
The Canadian firm had tempered expectations in advance of
the show, however, saying it did not expect any orders for the
CSeries in Paris. It did, though, announce test results showing
the plane performing better than expected.
"They need to be getting orders at this stage so they helped
brace the market for it, but it's not good news anyway," said
Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Edward Stacey.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)