PARIS, June 19 German engine maker MTU Aero Engines said it won orders valued at more than 800 million euros ($905 million)during this week's Paris Airshow, describing it as a "major success".

MTU said the tally was driven by orders for the geared turbofan made with partner Pratt & Whitney for the Airbus A320neo family.

"What airlines are betting on today is cost- and fuel-efficient engines," MTU Chief Executive Officer Reiner Winkler said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)