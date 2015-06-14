(Adds updated figures from Pratt on "escapes" in final
paragraph)
By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 14 Paul Adams, president of engine
maker Pratt & Whitney, said his company had a fix for a small
component that has grounded Airbus's revamped A320neo
since last month, and expected to start ground certification
testing within a week.
Adams told Reuters the company had made a "very minor
modification" to the component, a clip inside the company's
geared turbofan engine, and was already assembling engines with
the redesigned part.
He said the part in question had not been heat-tested
properly, allowing it to pop out, but would now be secured
differently to prevent any additional problems.
Adams said Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, expected flight testing of the new aircraft to resume
"within the next few weeks," but gave no further details.
In a separate press briefing, Greg Gernhardt, president of
commercial engines at Pratt, said the part was in the combustor
section of the engine, meaning it was taking time to get into
what is the core of the engine.
"We will get two retrofitted engines to Airbus at the end of
this month and two more in the first week of July," Gernhardt
said, adding flight testing would resume once those first two
engines had been installed.
Airbus last month said it was proceeding toward its year-end
target for entry into service of the A320neo despite the engine
issue.
Adams said the supplier had not properly heat-tested the
clip, or snap ring, in question, which then shrank when it
reached full engine temperature and popped out. He said the part
was made of nickel sheet metal and had damaged other components
of the engine when it popped out.
Pratt said it had already received new hardware to better
secure the clip, which keeps a seal in place, and ensure it does
not pop out under any circumstances.
Gernhardt said the problem was specific to the A320neo
engine.
Adams said Pratt was working closely with suppliers to
ensure they were investing in new machinery and had sufficient
staffing to prepare for a big increase in commercial and
military engine production in coming years. The company is
building 800 engines a year now, but expects to be producing
1,800 engines by 2020.
He said quality controls were another big focal point. Pratt
said quality problems or "escapes" delivered to customers were
down 50 percent over the last five years, and 80 percent over
the last ten.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark
Potter)