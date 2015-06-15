BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
PARIS, June 15 Saudi Arabia is looking at a possible further order of new helicopters from Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, after a 10-helicopter purchase announced last month, the company said.
Sikorsky President Bob Leduc told Reuters in an interview that he would travel to Saudi Arabia in September to discuss the possible timing and quantity of additional helicopter orders.
Leduc said the Saudi order could cover a large number of aircraft, but declined to provide any further details. U.S. arms sales are generally negotiated on a government-to-government basis, but companies play a large role in the preparatory stage.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Thomas)
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Tuesday to give cities greater power to regulate ride-hailing app Uber and other transportation apps, paving the way for local governments to charge taxes, require insurance and pension benefits for drivers.
* Jasper Mining Corporation to raise $37,000 by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: