PARIS, June 14 Lockheed Martin Corp
issued a warning on Sunday over the viability of its rocket
launch joint venture with Boeing Co, saying the venture
urgently needed the United States to waive a law banning the use
of Russian engines to launch military and spy satellites.
Rick Ambrose, who heads Lockheed's space business, told
Reuters in an interview that concerns about the United Launch
Alliance (ULA) venture's prospects had prompted the partners to
approve funding for its new U.S.-powered Vulcan rocket only one
quarter at time.
He said it was "prudent" for the partners to proceed
cautiously, given uncertainty about both ULA's ability to use
its Russian-powered Atlas 5 rocket for military and intelligence
satellites, and growing competition in the commercial market.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)