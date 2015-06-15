By Tim Hepher
PARIS, June 15 Three years after its founding
merger, UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) is ready to turn its
attention to acquisitions and is assessing potential targets,
its president said on Sunday.
Until now, the aircraft components unit of United
Technologies has been focusing on integrating Goodrich,
acquired by parent UTC for more than $16 billion in 2012 and
combined with Hamilton Sundstrand to form UTAS.
"I think that process has been successful and it now enables
us to look at what's next," UTAS President David Gitlin told
Reuters.
"After we got through year two and things were going so
well, it enabled us to start looking outward again and we are
doing that."
United Technologies Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes has
said it would spend at least $1 billion on acquisitions this
year and set out a number of financial criteria.
"Our focus is on adding to the core, and usually we tend to
err on the side of bigger deals rather than smaller ones,"
Gitlin said.
Asked what size of deals might interest UTAS, he said, "It
can vary. We don't want to do a bunch of $10-20 million
acquisitions, but we want to look at something that can move the
needle. The size is a little bit less significant than the type
of company and products they have."
Asked whether UTAS was already talking to potential
partners, he said, "We are always assessing." He added he could
not estimate the timeframe for any deals.
UTAS makes an array of components and systems for civil and
military aircraft that include landing gear, nacelles that
enclose engines and electrical power systems.
At $14.2 billion, the unit amounted to nearly 22 percent of
revenue last year at UTC. It expects to be a $20 billion company
in revenues by 2020, Gitlin said.
He was speaking in an interview ahead of the Paris Airshow.
Gitlin said the supply chain was "going in right direction,"
due in part to investments in keeping it robust.
"If you look at key metrics .... it is far better today than
it was a year ago."
Planemakers Airbus and Boeing are raising
production of their most popular single-aisle jets from 42 a
month each to 50-52 a month by 2017-18. Both are exploring
further increases toward at least 60 jets by the end of the
decade.
Gitlin said UTAS had everything in place to meet the
confirmed increase to 50-52 medium-haul planes a month from both
manufacturers.
"We have a strong line of sight to go from 42 to 50
(single-aisle aircraft per month), and for us to go from 50 to
north of 60 would require additional investment," he said.
"We know that many of our suppliers would have to make a
significant additional investment and we are in discussions with
them now."
