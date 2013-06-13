NEW YORK, June 13 Riding a wave of demand for new airplanes, General Electric Co's GE Aviation said it expects to produce 3,800 commercial aircraft engines with its partners next year, up from 3,600 expected in 2013.

The forecast, due to be released at the Paris Air Show that starts next week, is up nearly 36 percent from 2010. GE delivered 3,300 engines in 2012. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)