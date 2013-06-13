UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW YORK, June 13 Riding a wave of demand for new airplanes, General Electric Co's GE Aviation said it expects to produce 3,800 commercial aircraft engines with its partners next year, up from 3,600 expected in 2013.
The forecast, due to be released at the Paris Air Show that starts next week, is up nearly 36 percent from 2010. GE delivered 3,300 engines in 2012. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders