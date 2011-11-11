MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Nov 11 Qatar Airways, Dubai's Emirates and Kuwaiti lessor Alafco could place hefty aircraft orders at the Dubai Airshow starting on Sunday, industry sources said.
Qatar Airways is expected to place a $6.5-billion order for 50 fuel-saving A320neo jets and five A380s from Airbus, while Emirates is negotiating to place a potentially hefty order for at least 30 and possibly as many as 50 Boeing 777 long-range aircraft worth $8.5 billion to $14.5 billion, the sources said.
The order tally at the airshow is expected to include an enhanced deal by Alafco to buy A320neo aircraft, the sources added.
Airbus, Boeing and the gulf airlines declined to comment, while Alafco's chairman Ahmed al-Zabin reiterated that the company was in talks with Airbus to improve on its order for 30 A320neo planes placed at the Paris airshow earlier this year.
The airshow takes place against a backdrop of economic turmoil in Europe and doubts over global economic growth.
The sources stressed that the deals were still being finalised and there was no guarantee they would be completed in time for the show.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Kyle Peterson; Editing by Sophie Walker)
