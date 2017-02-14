By Sweta Singh and Rachit Vats
| BENGALURU, India
BENGALURU, India Feb 14 Foreign aircraft
manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to
win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister
Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects
are not affected due to policy flip-flops.
These comments come at a time when U.S. firm Lockheed Martin
has said the new administration under President Donald
Trump may want to take a "fresh look" at its proposal to move
production of its F-16 combat jets to India. The former U.S.
government led by Barack Obama had supported the plan.
There are concerns that a veto on making the F-16 in India
would not only hit Lockheed, but also threaten other military
contracts to come up in India for U.S. firms such as Boeing
, Northrop and Raytheon.
Parrikar's comments suggest the minister is keen U.S. firms
get a clear go-ahead from Trump, who has criticized companies
that have moved manufacturing overseas and then sold their
products back to the United States, before starting projects in
India to avoid any hurdles down the road.
"If someone wants to shift their plant to India, or set up a
new one, it is not an issue," Parrikar told a news conference on
the sidelines of India's biggest air show aimed at showcasing
Indian aerospace capabilities.
"But if these original equipment makers are proposing
something (local production), they will have to get their
government's approval. That is my requirement."
The main condition for the contract to supply hundreds of
fighter planes to India's air force is that it has to be made in
India, in collaboration with a local partner, he added.
India needs 800-1000 helicopters and 300-400 combat planes,
Parrikar said at the air show in the southern city of Bengaluru.
Sweden's SAAB, which is offering to build in
India with a local partner, demonstrated its Gripen jet at the
air show, while Lockheed showed its F-16 plane.
Lockheed has been talking to Trump's teams and the U.S.
Congress for several months on its proposed sale of F-16 planes
to India, a spokesman told Reuters in Washington last week.
Lockheed's plan is to build the F-16 to equip the Indian Air
Force, and not ship them back home.
India under Prime Minister Narendra has embarked on a
massive drive to build locally and end the country's status as
one of the world's biggest arms importers.
Analysts expect the country to spend $250 billion on defence
modernization over the next decade.
"We need to manufacture aircrafts in India. There is scope
here, not all countries manufacture," said India's civil
aviation minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju.
