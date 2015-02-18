By Tommy Wilkes
| BENGALURU
BENGALURU Feb 18 Israel's defence minister
arrived in India on Wednesday to help sell his country's arms
industry to the world's largest defence importer and promote
deepening military ties between the two nations.
India and Israel, which only established full diplomatic
ties in 1992, are developing an increasingly close commercial
and political relationship, particularly since Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi was elected last May.
New Delhi is now the largest buyer of Israeli military
equipment, while Israel is India's largest customer after
Russia.
In the first public visit to India by an Israeli defence
minister, Moshe Ya'alon landed at the biennial Aero India
airshow in Bengaluru.
He told journalists India was vital to his country's defence
industry.
"We are open to more or less (selling) anything. We believe
that we have the better product," he said at the Israeli
pavillion, where executives from the country's largest defence
firms including Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defence
Systems are showcasing their latest weaponry.
Israel wants to boost its trade in Asia to diversify export
markets in response to potential trade sanctions in Europe,
while India is keen to buy cutting-edge Israeli arms and access
new technology to help upgrade its ill-equipped armed forces.
India is among Israel's biggest customers for unarmed
drones, and analysts say Tel Aviv is keen to use its head start
over rival makers such as the United States to increase sales to
Delhi.
Under Modi, Israel and India have pushed ahead with the
joint development of an aerial defence system, which passed its
first trial simulating combat conditions in
November.
In October, India opted to buy Rafael's Spike anti-tank
guided missile in a deal worth $525 million, choosing the
Israeli product over a U.S. offer of its Javelin missiles.
(Editing by Mark Potter)