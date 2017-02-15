By Sanjeev Miglani
| BENGALURU
BENGALURU India Feb 15 India and Russia are
nearing a joint venture to make light helicopters in India,
reviving a plan announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in
2015.
Delhi needs to replace hundreds of ageing utility
helicopters deployed along its Himalayan border with China as
well as in the disputed Kashmir region.
This means an initial order of 200 Kamov-226 helicopters, of
which 140 will be built in India as part of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's drive to build a domestic defence industrial
base and cut imports, is expected to be increased.
And final documents relating to the $1 billion Kamov deal
involving Russian Helicopters, Rosoboronexport and India's
state-run Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has been submitted to
Putin, HAL's chief T. Suvarna Raju, told reporters on Wednesday.
While India has sealed deals with the United States for 22
Apache attack and 15 heavy lift Chinook helicopters at total
cost of about $2.5 billion, plans to buy Russian helicopters and
fifth generation fighter aircraft have been dogged by problems.
"There are issues between parties, but these are being
tackled," Sergey Goreslavsky, deputy director general of
Rosoboronexport, said at India's biggest air show in the
southern city of Bengaluru.
A team will assess the Indian manufacturing facilities over
the next few months. "We are keeping our fingers crossed about
launching production this year," an executive at Russian
Helicopters said.
The executive, who did not want to be named, said the joint
venture will be modelled along the lines of Brahmos, the
India-Russia entity producing supersonic missiles, which which
military analysts say are among the deadliest in their class.
Russia was long the main supplier of military equipment to
India, but Delhi has turned to France, Israel and increasingly
the United States for supply of hardware in recent years.
U.S. aerospace and defence firms Lockheed Martin and
Boeing have both offered to set up production lines in
India to make combat planes.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)