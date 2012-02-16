(Adds details, background)
By Tim Hepher and Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE Feb 16 Indonesia's Lion Air
placed an order for 27 additional European turbo prop planes on
Thursday as the low-cost carrier extended a wave of orders at
the Singapore Airshow, fuelling concerns over whether the
country's infrastructure can keep up.
The deal came after the carrier firmed up its order of 230
Boeing 737 aircraft, valued at around $22 billion, making
it the biggest order ever for Boeing. Lion Air also snapped up
two Hawker Beechcraft for its charter services.
Indonesian carriers have been center stage during the
airshow. Garuda, the country's biggest airline, on Wednesday
signed a $1.32 billion deal to purchase six Bombardier CRJ1000
aircraft and lease another 12 with an option to purchase an
additional 18 aircraft.
The rapid expansion of these carriers has fuelled concerns
among many industry watchers that the country's infrastructure
is being pushed to its breaking point with capacity surging 20
percent a year.
"The airlines are doing a great job promoting and advancing
the aviation sector in the country...But when you have these
aircraft, where will you fly them to? The facilities are not
there," Standard & Poor's analyst Shukor Yusof said.
"That is going to hurt Indonesia because Indonesia is
currently and will be for the next few years a favoured
investment place," he added.
Garuda has also said that it would stick with its plan to
boost its fleet size to 154 aircraft from 89 in three years,
despite the threat of overcapacity arising from rival Lion Air's
large order.
INFRASTRUCTURE PROBLEM
The world's fourth most populous nation has more than 200
airports with paved runways, but only a quarter of those can
take a single-aisle jet like the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737,
popular choices among budget carriers.
The decisions by Lion Air and Garuda to buy these smaller
aircraft would help them open more routes to smaller cities
where they cannot operate larger jets.
Lion Air's chief executive, Rusdi Kirana, told reporters on
Thursday that the ATR-72 aircraft would be used to extend the
network of its regional subsidiary, Wings Air, which serves some
of Indonesia's remote islands.
The order is valued at $610 million at list prices. The
latest order brings to 60 the total number of Franco-Italian
global prop aircraft ordered by Lion Air to date, of which 16
have already been delivered.
ATR is jointly owned by Airbus parent EADS and
Italy's Finmeccanica.