FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Taiwan's
state-owned aerospace company and Lockheed Martin Corp
on Thursday said they had signed a memorandum of understanding
to cooperate on upgrades of Taiwan's 145 F-16 A/B fighter jets
once Washington and Taipei finalize the deal.
Lockheed officials confirmed the news, which was announced
in Taipei by Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial Development Corp, a
state-owned aerospace company, although the memorandum was
signed at the Farnborough International Airshow on Wednesday.
The memorandum confirmed the AIDC's "determination to work
with Lockheed Martin" to meet the requirements of Taiwan's Air
Force on upgrading its aging F-16A/B fleet.
Under the memorandum, Lockheed will work with the Taiwanese
company "on F-16 retrofit modifications, F-16 component parts
manufacture and other potential offset projects."
The memorandum comes when Taiwan and the United States are
close to finalizing a deal to upgrade Taiwan's 145 F-16A/B jet
fighters at a cost of up to $5.3 billion.
A letter of acceptance on the larger weapons deal could be
signed within weeks, said a source familiar with the matter.
The Obama administration approved the F-16 upgrades for
Taiwan last September, upsetting China, but details of the
actual government-to-government weapons sale are still being
finalized.
Obama administration officials say the upgrade would give
the planes essentially the same capabilities as new late-model
F-16 C/Ds that Taiwan had sought to deter any attack.
China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan on the grounds that
they sabotage Beijing's plans for reunification. China deems
Taiwan a renegade province and has never renounced the use of
force to bring the island under its control.
U.S. lawmakers sympathetic to Taiwan are pushing for
Washington sell 66 new F-16s to Taiwan, in addition to the
upgrades.
