PARIS, June 20 Budget carrier AirAsia X
is giving up on the idea of low-cost, long-haul flying
to Europe for now, and will concentrate on growth in Asia
instead, AirAsia chief executive officer Tony
Fernandes said on Tuesday.
"We looked at every aircraft, every configuration, it's
coming, but for the moment they're all killing each other so
we'll wait," he told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
Low-cost, long-haul has taken off recently, especially
across the North Atlantic, but there are doubts whether it can
work in other regions.
"We think we have so much growth right now in Asia,"
Fernandes said, adding China and India were of particular
interest.
"My core strategy is about connecting Asia's secondary and
tertiary cities rather than going into a fight with the Arab
carriers," he said, referring to the likes of Etihad, Emirates
and Qatar Airways, which connect Europe to Asia via their hubs
in the Middle East.
