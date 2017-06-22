WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 22 Airbus sales chief John Leahy said on Thursday Airbus would probably respond if Boeing launches a jet in the middle of the market and makes it a sales success, but that he did not think either of these things would happen.
Boeing has been talking about an aircraft seating around 220-270 people that could enter service in 2025.
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.