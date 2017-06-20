WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 20 Aircraft leasing company Avolon announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and Avolon's chief executive said he would also consider Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.
Avolon said the order for the 75 737 MAX 8 planes was worth $8.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for a further 50 of those aircraft.
Avolon's Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery also told reporters at the Paris Airshow that he would have a "hard look" regarding the possible orders of the 737 MAX 10 plane.
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.