Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 21 Mauritania Airlines has ordered one Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner, the companies said at the Paris Airshow.
The order, valued at around $112 million at list price, had been previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website, Boeing said in a statement.
Boeing executive Van Rex Gallard said the plane would be delivered later this year. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.