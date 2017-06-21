PARIS, June 21 Mauritania Airlines has ordered one Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner, the companies said at the Paris Airshow.

The order, valued at around $112 million at list price, had been previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website, Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing executive Van Rex Gallard said the plane would be delivered later this year. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely)