* Lockheed, Pentagon and 10 nations finalising deal
* Multi-year deal would be for 440 jets
* Would reflect an average price of $85 mln per jet
By Mike Stone
June 18 Lockheed Martin Corp is in the
final stages of negotiating a deal worth more than $37 billion
to sell a record 440 F-35 fighter jets to a group of 11 nations
including the United States, two people familiar with the talks
said.
This would be the biggest deal yet for the stealthy F-35
jet, which is set to make its Paris Airshow debut this week. The
sale represents a major shift in sales practices from annual
purchases to more economic multi-year deals that lower the cost
of each jet.
The pricing of the jets was still not final, though the
average price of the 440 jets was expected to be $85 million,
the people said on condition of anonymity because they were not
authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly. The multi-year
deal for the fighters will consist of three tranches over fiscal
years 2018-2020.
A Lockheed representative said the U.S. company does not
discuss negotiations on contracts and any deal involving a
"block buy" would be announced by the U.S. government. A
representative for the customers including the United States did
not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
Last week, representatives from 11 F-35 customer nations met
in Baltimore, Maryland to discuss terms and toured a Northrop
Grumman Corp facility in Maryland that provides
equipment for the jet. Those nations included Australia,
Denmark, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey,
South Korea, Britain and the United States.
The memorandum of understanding being negotiated between
Lockheed and the customers aims to procure 135 or more jets in
fiscal year 2018 for delivery in 2020 for about $88 million per
jet, the people said. In the subsequent fiscal years, 2019 and
2020, procurement would ramp up to 150 or more jets per year.
The average price in 2019 could be $85 million for the F-35
"A" variant and could drop below $80 million in 2020, the people
said. That would mark the lowest price ever paid for an F-35,
making this deal an important step in reducing the overall cost
of each jet.
The F-35 has been widely criticized for being too expensive,
including by U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S.
officials who have criticized the Pentagon's most expensive
programme for delays and cost overruns.
The memorandum of understanding will guarantee contracts
will take place in each successive future year. This allows the
manufacturing group led by Lockheed to take advantage of greater
economies of scale, reducing the cost of each jet. They have
been working to reduce the cost of the jets through streamlining
the supply chain and purchasing materials in bulk.
Recently revised estimates indicate the U.S. Defence
Department expects to spend $379 billion, down from $391
billion, to develop and buy 2,443 of the supersonic warplanes
through 2039 one of the people said.
The F-35 comes in three configurations, the A-model for the
U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies; the B-model, which can handle
short take-offs and vertical landings for the Marine Corps and
the British navy; and the carrier-variant F-35C jets.
In February, the Pentagon agreed to a deal for the tenth
batch of the fighter aircraft and agreed to pay below $95
million per jet for the first time, compared with $102 million
in the previous purchase which was the lowest price up until
that point. Around that time the Pentagon said the price of a
jet could fall 16 percent to around $80 million in future
purchases.
The F-35 business accounts for about 37 percent of
Lockheed's total revenue. During the first quarter, Lockheed's
revenue from its aeronautics business increased 8 percent to
$4.1 billion, led by higher sales of the F-35.
Lockheed executives have estimated that a multi-year deal
will save about $2 billion for the nations that choose to
participate in the multi-year purchase.
Lockheed, the prime contractor, and its partners, including
Northrop Grumman Corp, United Technologies Corp's
Pratt & Whitney and BAE Systems Plc, have been
working on building a more cost-effective supply chain to fuel
the production line in Fort Worth, Texas.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Chris Sanders and Susan
Fenton)