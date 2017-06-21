By Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 21 Airline caterer Gategroup is
planning to use the contacts of new owner HNA Group and its
European heritage to make a mark in the fast-growing Chinese air
travel market, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
Switzerland-based Gategroup was acquired last year by
Chinese conglomerate HNA, and this year combined with former Air
France-KLM division Servair.
The company, with annual sales of around 4.5 billion Swiss
francs ($4.6 billion), says it currently has a strong presence
in the Americas, western Europe, Africa, and in Asia-Pacific
countries such as Japan.
"We don't intend to be the only player in China. We'd like
to be the most important, but it is a competitive market,"
Xavier Rossinyol told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
It is the first time Gategroup has had a chalet at the air
show, where it has been enticing current clients and potential
new customers with food cooked by Michelin-starred chefs.
Rossinyol said the plan was to combine the network of
Servair, Gategroup and HNA in mainland China, and that he
expected significant progress in this over the next year. As a
Chinese company, HNA has better access to the key players such
as airlines and airports, he said.
"The idea is to use HNA to access the market and then to
bring our industrial standards on health, production and
efficiencies," he said.
The acquisition of Gategroup by HNA sent ripples through the
airline catering market and rival dnata said in April it was
also looking for more deals.
Lufthansa's LSG unit is another competitor.
Rossinyol said Gategroup's priority was growing its own
business, but acquisitions could be possible.
"Yes there are gaps. For Gategroup we think we can do more
acquisitions, but if we do an acquisition it's because we can
add value, like the combination with Servair."
($1 = 0.9744 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)