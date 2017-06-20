By Andrea Shalal
| PARIS, June 20
PARIS, June 20 The German government hopes to
complete negotiations with European weapons maker MBDA and its
U.S. partner, Lockheed Martin Corp about a multi-billion
euro missile defence system by year-end, a ministry spokesman
said on Tuesday.
That would pave the way for the German parliament to review
and approve the proposed contract in 2018, the spokesman said.
He said the future structure of the MDBA-Lockheed
partnership was part of the negotiations about the Medium
Extended Air Defense System (MEADS), which is to replace
Germany's Patriot air and missile defence system.
The ministry had told lawmakers in March that it remained
committed to the programme, but did not expect to complete work
on the contract during the current legislative period. At the
time, it said there was still work to do on the MBDA proposal,
and how the overall project would be managed.
The ministry spokesman said negotiations about the contract
began on May 29.
The MEADS system would help Germany extend its defences and
enhance air and missile defences from a range of threats at a
time when fears of a greater military threat from Russia have
prompted NATO to beef up its presence in eastern Europe.
Germany selected MEADS in 2015 to replace its Patriot system
but it has taken far longer than expected to move forward.
Thomas Gottschild, managing director of MBDA Deutschland,
confirmed negotiations had begun in late May.
"We are aiming for a parliamentary review next year. I am
optimistic that we will reach this mutual goal," he said.
The ministry has not given any details about the price of
the system. In October, sources had said the proposal came in
billions of euros higher than the previous estimate of 4 billion
euros ($4.2 billion) and lacked some critical details.
MEADS was developed by MBDA, which is owned by Airbus Group
, Britain's BAE Systems Plc and Italy's
Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA, in a joint venture with
U.S. arms maker Lockheed.
A senior Lockheed official said the German government was
continuing to "support our solution and the path we are on to a
TLVS contract."
Work on the missile defence programme was initially funded
by Germany, Italy and the United States but Washington dropped
out of the programme several years ago.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan thomas)