(Adds further quotes, award)
PARIS, June 20 Lufthansa is expecting
its best ever summer for bookings, driven by strong demand for
premium tickets, on North American routes and a booming German
economy, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"Even though we are growing 15 percent, our seat load factor
is going up and that's why I'm so optimistic for this summer to
be a record summer," Carsten Spohr told Reuters at the Paris
Airshow, signalling the company's planes are more full even
though it has sharply increased the number of available seats.
Lufthansa shares were up 0.8 percent at 1139 GMT,
outperforming Germany's wider DAX index, which was up
0.2 percent.
Spohr was speaking after Lufthansa received the Skytrax
award for best European airline at the air show, toppling rival
Turkish Airlines.
The German carrier has been investing billions in renewing
its fleet and improving its cabins as it seeks to win customers
in a fiercely competitive market and achieve a coveted 5-star
Skytrax rating.
"It's a wonderful recognition of our premium strategy which
we have focused on so much over the last years. We believe it
was a major step today towards 5 star and I'm ready to come back
to Skytrax at any time," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)