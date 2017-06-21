WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 21 Malaysia Airlines is in early negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for the purchase of 35-40 new long-range jets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Peter Bellew told Reuters the restructured Malaysian carrier was interested either in Boeing 787-9 or Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, but did not believe either manufacturer was yet offering the right price or delivery schedule.
Malaysia Airlines is meanwhile bringing in six second-hand Airbus A330s, which are available at attractive prices, he said at the Paris Airshow.
That comes as the airline remains short of capacity to meet its short-term needs and to meet expansion such as the availability of a second slot at Shanghai, China.
"We just need lift," Bellew said.
He was speaking shortly after agreeing to convert orders for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft into newly launched 737 MAX 10. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.