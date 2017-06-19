LONDON, June 19 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp is aiming to sell more than 1,000 of its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) aircraft, the company's vice president of sales and marketing said on Monday.

Asked at the Paris Airshow how many planes his company was hoping to sell, Yugo Fukuhara told Reuters: "More than 1,000. That is the target during 20 years time period."

Fukuhara earlier said the programme currently had 427 orders. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter)