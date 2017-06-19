PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is seeing growth
return after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties and transport
links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, and has no
plans to defer aircraft orders, the carrier's chief executive
said on Monday.
The crisis has seen those countries close their airspace to
Qatar Airways, forcing it to fly longer route planes and thereby
adding costs.
"There has been monetary impact," Akbar al Baker said in an
interview at the Paris Airshow on Monday.
"We have had a lot of cancellations, especially to the four
countries that did this illegal blockade, but we have found new
markets and this is our growth strategy," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)