PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.

"I am sure that the Department of Transport and Homeland Security will revisit this," Akbar al Baker told journalists at the Paris Airshow on Monday. "The best way for them to mitigate it is by doing an audit on the airports."

He said he was not seeing a big impact on Qatar Airways, and that an average of 10-15 devices were being handed in per flight. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)