PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a middle of the market jet, although it is not yet clear how Boeing will meet that demand, an executive said on Friday.
Boeing is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that could seat 220 to 260 passengers.
"There is clearly a market, the question is how do you serve it?" Eric Schulz, president of civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce, told journalists at a briefing on Friday.
He said that should Boeing decide on a mid-market jet, then Rolls-Royce as an engine maker would weigh up the opportunity.
"If there is the possibility to enter a programme, we will examine it and if the conditions are right, we will," he said.
He also added that Rolls-Royce would not rule out a return to making engines for narrow-body jets if conditions were right. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
