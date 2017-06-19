PARIS, June 19 Boeing will convert three
second-hand 767 passenger planes to freighters on behalf of
package delivery company United Parcel Service, the
companies said on Monday.
It is the first time UPS has converted 767 jetliners into
freighters, rather than buying them as freighters directly off
the production line, and it selected Boeing after a competition
against other conversion providers.
The deal, signed at the Paris Airshow, is also one of the
first transactions by Boeing's new global services division
which aims to deepen Boeing's involvement in the profitable
market for parts and repairs after a jet is sold.
The new division officially starts work on July 1. Boeing
aims to increase its annual services revenue to $50 billion in
10 years from about $15 billion currently.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)