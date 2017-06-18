PARIS, June 18 Peruvian low-cost airline startup
Viva Air Peru is close to reaching a roughly $5 billion deal
with Airbus to order about 30 recently upgraded A320neo
jets and 15 current-generation models known as A320ceo, two
industry sources said.
The deal could be announced at the Paris Airshow and follows
a competition against rival Boeing's 737 MAX.
A spokesman for Airbus said: "We do not comment on
discussions that we may or may not be having with potential
customers."
Viva Air Peru, which won an operating licence earlier this
year, is owned by Irelandia Aviation. Neither firm could be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)