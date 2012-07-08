FARNBOROUGH, England, July 8 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has signed a five-year $7.3 billion agreement that will provide the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force with more H-60 Black Hawk helicopters and other variants, according to several sources familiar with the deal.

The agreement puts in force a multi-year procurement that was approved by Congress as part of the Pentagon's fiscal 2012 budget, and includes several variants of the helicopter to be used by the different military services.

The deal includes options that could add $1 billion to $2 billion to the contract's value, if exercised, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by James Dalgleish)